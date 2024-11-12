Tinkrworks And 1St Maker Space Partner To Help Schools Bring STEAM To Life With Project-Based Learning In Makerspaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two STEAM education innovators join forces to provide educators with the spaces and resources to foster hands-on learning in STEAM classrooms and labs

- TinkRworks CEO Dr. Chad StevensELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Combining Project-based Learning (PBL) with makerspaces provides a powerful way to ignite students' curiosity, develop their creativity and problem-solving skills, and create real-world connections to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). TinkRworks , which is known for its project-based STEAM curriculum for K-8 classrooms, and 1st Maker Space , a leader in providing customized maker spaces and STEAM labs, have now partnered to provide schools with the innovative spaces and resources to empower students to learn through doing.TinkRworks helps educators maximize these spaces with a collection of hands-on, skills-rich lessons, ready-to-teach project kits, and instructional resources that foster creativity and innovation. TinkRworks also offers a centralized learning portal for smooth integration making it easy to enhance instruction and help meet essential learning standards.1st Maker Space designs and develops makerspaces, providing the furniture, curriculum, tools, and professional development to implement and sustain hands-on learning. Together, the companies will provide schools with standards-aligned resources, while equipping educators with the skills and training necessary to succeed in these dynamic learning environments and bring STEAM learning to life.“The collaboration with 1st Maker Space is a natural fit,” said TinkRworks CEO Dr. Chad Stevens.“By integrating TinkRworks' award-winning PBL curriculum and professional development resources with 1st Maker Space's fully-equipped, engaging makerspaces, we can elevate the STEAM learning experience for students while simplifying the planning and logistics for teachers and schools.”“Hands-on learning is a proven way to learn and gain new skills, and we believe the best place to do that is in makerspaces,” said 1st Maker Space President and Co-Founder, Kim Brand.“Our collaboration with TinkRworks will allow us to offer an array of new resources for teachers and students to help schools make their vision for STEAM education a reality.”For more information, interested educators can learn more by visiting TinkRworks or 1st Maker Space.About TinkRworksTinkRworks is a supplemental K-8 STEAM solution that supports project-based learning and transforms learners into innovators. It includes a standards-rich curriculum, innovative hands-on project kits, professional development, and a web-based learning platform and coding environment that students use to bring their projects to life. TinkRworks comes ready to teach and can be implemented in a variety of settings, including classrooms, makerspaces, after school programs, and summer school. For information, visit TinkRworks.About 1st Maker SpaceAt 1st Maker Space we make learning come to life. As a leading provider of innovative makerspace solutions and hands-on learning experiences, we help learners of all ages and stages discover their thinkering through engaging, real-world application of standards-aligned curriculum and ongoing professional learning.Recognized by STEM with the AccreditedTM Educational Experience trustmark, from imagination to implementation, 1st Maker Space works hand-in-hand for hands-on education. Learn more at .# # #

