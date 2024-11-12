Harmonious Melodies - Wuliangye Harmony World Tour Begins In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine spirits, like music, are borderless. On November 10, the "Harmonious Melodies" Wuliangye International Chamber Concert, blending China's renowned spirit knows as "Baijiu" along with classical music, opened at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. Nearly a thousand guests including representatives from local diplomatic, political, business, financial, and overseas Chinese communities gathered for an unforgettable evening.

Harmonious Melodies – Wuliangye“Harmony World Tour”

The concert featured renowned classic pieces from both Western and Chinese classical music traditions, highlighting iconic works from different cultures. At the concert, renowned Chinese composer Zhang Zheng adapted a new song into a chamber music arrangement, offering an entirely new rendition for the international stage. This unique blend of China's traditional spirits with Western classical music created a "fragrant encounter" in the U.S., with emotions flowing through music and the fragrance of Baijiu spirits overcoming the boundaries of time and space, and further fostered cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two nations.

