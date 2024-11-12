NCM Associates Expands Partnership With Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Welcoming Over 100 Dealers To 20 Group Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCM Associates is thrilled to announce the addition of more than one hundred Harley-Davidson Performance Group dealers to its 20 Group program. On November 1, 2024, NCM Associates assumed full management and support of the Harley-Davidson Performance Group Program.

As the largest provider of 20 Groups and business intelligence solutions in the United States and Canada, NCM Associates serves a diverse range of industries, including Motorcycles, Powersports, Automotive, Marine, RV, Equipment, and Heavy Truck.

For nearly 30 years, Harley-Davidson Motor Company and NCM Associates have maintained a successful partnership, working together to equip Harley-Davidson dealers with essential benchmark data, performance analytics, and operational improvements.

“We are excited to welcome Harley-Davidson Performance Group dealers to NCM”, said Kevin Marquet, Director of Performance Solutions.“We look forward to continuing to build on the outstanding achievements Harley dealers have made within their Performance Groups, while also providing a full range of resources and dedicated support.”

By participating in NCM's 20 Groups, Harley-Davidson dealers will benefit from valuable peer collaboration, deep insights, and actionable strategies to enhance their operations and drive profitability. With more than ten Harley-Davidson 20 Groups, NCM provides the most extensive benchmark data available, allowing Harley-Davidson dealers to compare their performance against the top dealers across the nation.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company will continue to actively engage with the Performance Groups, offering insights and support as needed.

Harley-Davidson dealers interested in joining or learning more about the Harley-Davidson Performance Groups can contact NCM Associates at ....

