Lear Capital Completes Historic Mount Rushmore Series With Theodore Roosevelt Commemorative Coin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Limited-edition "Shrine of Democracy" collection celebrates America's most iconic presidents.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital announces the release of its Theodore Roosevelt commemorative coin, marking the completion of its prestigious " Shrine of Democracy "

series . The final installment, crafted in partnership with the New Zealand Mint, rounds out a collection honoring the four presidents immortalized on Mount Rushmore.

Lear Capital unveils the final 'Shrine of Democracy' coin featuring Theodore Roosevelt, honoring Mount Rushmore's legacy in pure gold and silver.

Continue ReadingView PDF

The Theodore Roosevelt coin, representing "Development," completes a thematic journey through American history alongside George Washington ("Birth"), Thomas Jefferson ("Growth"), and Abraham Lincoln ("Preservation"). Available in 0.25 ounces of 0.9999 pure gold and 1.5 ounces of 0.999 pure silver, each coin features meticulous detail celebrating Roosevelt's enduring legacy of progress and conservation.

"Theodore Roosevelt's addition to our 'Shrine of Democracy' series represents a crowning achievement," said Kevin DeMerrit, founder of Lear Capital. "His vision of American innovation and resilience is beautifully captured in this final piece, offering collectors a tangible connection to a transformative era in our nation's history."

Key features of the Theodore Roosevelt commemorative coin include:



Limited mintage of 5,000 gold and 50,000 silver coins.



Custom proof finish highlighting intricate design details.



Individual retirement account eligibility for retirement portfolio

diversification.



Portrait of King Charles III on the obverse, issued for the country of Niue.

Certificate of authenticity with each coin.

The series has already demonstrated significant collector appeal, with both the Washington and Jefferson coins completely sold out. A limited quantity of Lincoln coins remains available, presenting a final opportunity for collectors to complete their sets before the series concludes.

The Theodore Roosevelt coin is now available for purchase through Lear Capital by calling 800-576-9355 or visiting learcapital .

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With a commitment to transparency and customer education , Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

For more information visit

or contact one of the firm's knowledgeable representatives at 800-576-9355.

SOURCE Lear Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED