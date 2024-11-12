Representative Of Kuwait Amir To COP29 Conf. Meets Jordan Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to the COP29 met on Tuesday with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on sidelines of the summit.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir to Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Moreover, the two sides during the meeting explored the bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, means of boosting these ties, in addition to discussing major regional and international issues.

The audience was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs, Ambassador Badr Saleh Al-Tunaib. (end)

