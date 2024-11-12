MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report org on China-U.S. relationship:

Is China challenging the U.S.?

For China, the most important agenda is to sustain development. The country has always cherished what it has achieved since its reform and opening-up in 1978, as well as the happy livelihoods that came along with it. It is committed to improving ordinary lives, bringing to the people more benefits, and making them feel happier. Any country is entitled to such pursuit, and should be free from accusations or stifling.

China never said it wants to challenge or replace America's status in the international arena; on the contrary, China has always upheld principles that the two countries should respect each other, coexist in peace and seek win-win results through collaboration, in order to realize a stable, healthy and sustainable bilateral relationship, which will only bring benefits rather than harm to the U.S.

The two countries should seek win-win results through positive competition, propel the world's development through joint efforts as two major countries, and avoid harm to both caused by malign competition.

