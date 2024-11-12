TRG Screen Strengthens C-Suite And Opens Global Capacity Center As Part Of Client-Focused Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Bangalore Hub and Leadership Appointments Enable Strategic Evolution and Enhanced Client Service

New York, London, Bangalore , Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leader in B2B data and subscription cost management technology, has reached two key milestones in its growth and transformation journey: the launch of a new Global Capacity Center in Bangalore, India, and key leadership appointments, the latest steps in a series of strategic moves to further accelerate the company's growth and reinforce its ability to deliver world-class solutions and support to business clients.

New Global Capacity Center: Expanded managed services hours, enhanced scalability and direct access to regional market data expertise

The company's new Global Capacity Center in Bangalore expands TRG Screen's client support infrastructure, with expanded service across multiple time zones. The company has operational hubs in key regions, further solidifying its ability to meet the needs of clients. The Bangalore center is part of a broader strategy to continue recruiting top talent worldwide in key disciplines of market data management, AI, data analytics, product development and managed services to enhance service delivery as TRG Screen grows, and to provide seamless support for clients worldwide. The Center also enhances TRG Screen's ability to provide uninterrupted service, with the increased redundancy and operational resilience so essential to today's business technology buyers.

“Bangalore, widely regarded as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' offers a rich pool of technical talent which makes it an ideal location for expanding our operational capacity and increasing our service efficiency to our global client base,” said Nadine Scott, Chief Customer Officer. “This new hub strengthens our support infrastructure and further advances our ability to meet our clients' evolving needs and deliver an outstanding client experience.”

The Center's opening comes on the heels of several leadership appointments. With these developments, TRG Screen is better positioned than ever to deliver the innovative solutions, deep industry insights and exceptional service its financial and legal services clients require to drive significant cost savings and solve operational pain points.

Leadership team changes

Under CEO Leigh Walters, TRG Screen has appointed key leaders with decades of combined industry experience to drive both immediate priorities and long-term strategic goals. Their focus areas include the following:



Marina Angelides , Chief Financial Officer (CFO) : Overseeing financial strategy for continued growth. Marina has extensive experience in financial leadership, understanding the challenges of fellow CFOs, and in managing the finance function to enable business scalability, efficiency and reinvestment in innovation.

Terence Faherty , Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) : Expanding market reach and strengthening global relationships. Terence is a proven technology leader with deep expertise in executive management, sales, mergers and acquisitions, operations and client delivery.

Nadine Scott , appointed to Chief Customer Officer (CCO) : Spearheading TRG Screen's service functions and evolving the client experience across all touchpoints. Nadine is a veteran of market data services management in the financial industry and former head of TRG Screen's Managed Services.

Harvinder Vasir , Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Driving the strategic technology roadmap at TRG Screen, focused on delivering innovative software solutions that create value for clients and strengthen the company's market leadership. Harvinder has a proven track record in executing large-scale transformation initiatives, optimizing global technology operations and delivering innovative client solutions.

Suzanne Ward , Chief Product Officer (CPO) : Leading product management and product strategy to anticipate and meet market demands and accelerate client-centered innovation. Suzanne is a proven leader in developing technology solutions within the fintech and data and information industries, with a relentless focus on simplifying the complex and accelerating product innovation using best-in-class product methodologies. Amjad Zoghbi , appointed to Head of Solutions Engineering – Co-founder of Xpansion (acquired by TRG Screen in 2024 after an extended partnership), leading strategic orchestration of TRG Screen's integrated suite of solutions. Amjad is a veteran technology innovator and entrepreneur with a track record of building next-generation market data technology solutions for the financial services sector.

“These very purposeful leadership appointments mark an important phase in TRG Screen's next era of growth as we prioritize operational efficiency and ensure our future ability to deliver maximum value to the marketplace,” said Leigh Walters, CEO. “Our C-suite is comprised of market data industry veterans, innovators and former buy-side decision makers who understand firsthand the challenges and pressures our clients face in trying to manage their market data investments strategically and at enterprise scale.”

TRG Screen has also made numerous other strategic hires in technology, marketing, customer success and other areas, all aimed at ensuring the company is delivering the seamless solutions, relevant content and personalized support businesses need to maximize their ROI in TRG Screen solutions.“While we're focused on strategic talent acquisition and having the strongest possible leadership team at the helm, this transformation doesn't stop at the C-suite. We're evolving virtually every aspect of our business to further enhance our ability to serve clients, and we're excited about what the future holds,” added Walters.

TRG Screen is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within its workforce. The new leadership structure reflects this priority, with women holding roughly 60% of key positions at the executive level.

