Brera Holdings Provides Update On Unlocking Mozambique’S Potential: Football Development And The Rise Of Brera Tchumene FC

DUBLIN, Ireland, MILAN, Italy, and MAPUTO, Mozambique, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA), the only publicly-traded multi-club ownership company on football (soccer), today announced the continued success and ambitious plans of its Mozambican football club, Brera Tchumene FC.

Since its founding in 2023, Brera Tchumene FC has quickly gained a reputation as a cornerstone of player development in the region. The club has achieved remarkable milestones, including clinching a 2025 first division spot in the prestigious Moçambola, Mozambique's premier football league, following the club's recent 4-1 win at its last match against Ferroviario de Namula.

Exploring Opportunities in Mozambique

Mozambique, one of the most underdeveloped nations globally, offers vast opportunities for growth across various sectors, including sports. The United Nations Development Program (“UNDP”) ranks the country 183rd out of 193 nations on the Human Development Index (HDI), underscoring its untapped potential. Football, a national passion and unifying force, stands out as an area ripe for development.

With a population exceeding 34 million, Mozambique has a deep reservoir of untapped football talent. Yet, its player development infrastructure remains limited, with only one organization, Associação Black Bulls, actively focusing on cultivating young athletes. This gap presents significant opportunities for new initiatives to develop talent and connect players with more competitive leagues globally.

Success stories like Reinildo Mandava (Atlético Madrid, La Liga) and Geny Catamo (Sporting CP, Portugal) demonstrate the potential of Mozambican players to excel at the highest levels. However, sustained success requires more organizations to provide structured training programs and pathways for young athletes.

Brera Tchumene FC: Pioneering Player Development

BreraTchumene FC is committed to establishing itself as a leader in Mozambican football development. In its inaugural season in 2023, the club earned promotion to Moçambola, Mozambique's top-tier national league, marking a significant milestone.

In 2024, the club expanded its operations by establishing professional managerial departments in finance, human resources, communications, and commercial management. Brera Tchumene FC also launched women's and U-19 teams, alongside its men's senior team, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and long-term growth.

“Our mission is to provide young Mozambican men and women with the best conditions to develop their skills and create pathways for their success in more competitive leagues worldwide,” said Vasco Imparato, CEO of Brera Tchumene FC.

Strategic Growth Plans

Looking ahead, Brera Tchumene FC is doubling down on youth development. The club plans to launch U-15 and U-17 boys' teams and a U-19 girls' team to build a comprehensive talent pipeline. It also plans to enhance its scouting processes and form partnerships to facilitate player transfers to international leagues.

Timing is critical. While regions like West and North Africa are already saturated with European academies, Mozambique remains an untapped market. Brera Tchumene FC is positioning itself as a regional leader in football development before the global spotlight shifts to Southern Africa.

Elevating Standards in Mozambique

The club utilizes some of the best sporting facilities in the country and is quickly becoming a top destination for young talent. With continued investments in infrastructure, staffing, and operations, Brera Tchumene FC is poised to become one of Africa's premier football development hubs.

“Our vision is to not only elevate Mozambique's football landscape but also play a crucial role in Africa's overall football ecosystem. We are building an operation that will attract talent, nurture excellence, and open doors for Mozambican players on the global stage,” Imparato added.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

Most recently, Brera announced plans to acquire an Italian Serie B club, having signed an exclusive letter of intent with a prospective club, and is proceeding with due diligence. With a focus on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings endeavors to position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global sports landscape.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: ...



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...

