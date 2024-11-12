Israeli military reports that four soldiers were killed in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has reported that four from the "Samson" Battalion of the "Kafir" Brigade were killed in northern Gaza by an anti-tank missile. The fallen soldiers—Or Katz, Neve Yair Asulin, Gary Lalharwakima Zolat, and Ofir Eliyahu—were struck while staying in a targeted building, which has been described as a major blow by Israeli media. In addition, a fifth officer from the "Lotar" unit was also killed in a separate attack in northern Gaza. *Maariv*, a Hebrew newspaper, stated that Israeli medical teams responded quickly, but the soldiers could not be saved.



Over the past 24 hours, Israeli artillery and airstrikes have intensified, particularly in northern Gaza, hitting Beit Lahiya and the area east of the Jabalia refugee camp. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that 51 Palestinians were killed and 164 wounded in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll from the ongoing Israeli assault to 43,603 dead and 102,929 injured since October 7, 2023.

MENAFN12112024000045015687ID1108876241