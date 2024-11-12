Amir Appoints Chairman Of Public Works Authority
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Tuesday, Decision No (72) of 2024, appointing His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Meer as Chairman of the Public Works Authority.
The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
