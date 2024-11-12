Meet The Garmin Approach R50, The Only Portable Golf Launch Monitor With A Built-In Simulator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New launch monitor with color

touchscreen and three high-speed cameras offers more accurate club and ball measurements so golfers can tee up for a full round, rain or shine

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the all-new Approach® R50

premium launch monitor and simulator, allowing golfers the luxury of teeing it up 365 days a year on their home setup or at any driving range. The Approach R50 features a 10" built-in, color display and more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide with an improved version of Home Tee Hero1. Utilizing three different cameras, the launch monitor can track more than 15 ball and club metrics2, including measured spin rate and spin axis. It can also provide precision analytics for every club – from the driver to the putter – and deliver high-speed impact videos so players can review a close-up look at their contact for each shot.

The all-new Approach R50 offers a color touchscreen and a three high-speed camera system for more accurate club and ball measurements.

"Leveraging our most advanced technology with an elaborate three-camera system, our Approach R50 can provide golfers of all levels with the cutting-edge metrics and analytics they need to help improve their game. Whether you want to see specific shot metrics, see how and where the ball comes off your club, or just want to play a round on a rainy day, we've got your game."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

See the Approach R50 in action on Garmin's YouTube channel.

Get a tee time anytime

A cold, rainy day often results in a canceled tee time. But with the Approach R50 and an indoor setup, golfers don't need to take a day off due to bad weather. Play a full virtual round – from drive to putt – on more than 43,000 courses around the world from the comforts of the garage, basement or driving range. Through the enhanced Home Tee Hero simulator, golfers can play virtual rounds with up to four players and participate in weekly tournaments with scores posted on a global leaderboard1, all viewable from the Approach R50 display.

For the ultimate simulator experience, the Approach R50 can easily be connected to a monitor or a projector,

allowing users to turn their garage or basement into their favorite virtual course. Players can simply mirror the display on their Approach R50 to a projector or external monitor – or customize the setup to their needs. For example, golfers can experience immersive virtual rounds with Home Tee Hero on a displayed projector and then can choose to see their launch monitor data or impact videos on the Approach R50 display. Or for golfers who want to simplify their setup, the portable Approach R50 can serve as a simulator all on its own.



Elevate your game

Golfers looking to better themselves between rounds or during the offseason can utilize the training mode feature on the Approach R50, which records sessions and saves stats for each club, allowing players to see and understand improvements over time. High-speed impact videos provide immediate visual feedback on each shot, so anyone, from beginner level to club champion, can analyze their swing and work on ironing out weaknesses in their game.

Whether indoors or outside, the Approach R50 can help golfers fine-tune their game all year long. The device provides stat tracking for each club in the bag2, and 15 advanced measurements to help users dial in their swing, including ball speed, launch angle and face-to-path. With cutting-edge, high-speed cameras, every movement of the ball is captured from frame to frame allowing the Approach R50 to measure all aspects of the ball launch parameters, including spin rate and spin axis.

Bring dream courses home

Using Home Tee Hero, golfers can tee it up at their favorite courses from around the world. The simulator allows up to four players to play on any of its 43,000 golf courses, giving users the opportunity play full rounds in the comforts of their home setup. Home Tee Hero has upgraded its course maps for the Approach R50, providing much greater detail and a more realistic playing experience. Whether users want to play realistic rounds on their home links, get in a practice round before an upcoming trip or try out bucket list courses, golfers can play on the best in the world without paying airfare, lodging and green fees.

With built-in Wi-Fi®

connectivity, players can also utilize their favorite third-party simulators wherever a connection is available. Along with Home Tee Hero, golfers can also play rounds on top third-party simulators GSPro, E6 Connect/Apex (coming soon) and Awesome Golf which are all compatible with the Approach R50.

Take your game anywhere

In addition to providing comprehensive and precise metrics, the Approach R50 offers users the versatility to play just about anywhere with adequate space. The premium launch monitor is simple to set up, features up to four hours of battery life and includes a handy carrying case now, the Approach R50 premium launch monitor has a suggested retail price starting at $4,999.99. To learn more, visit garmin/golf .

1Requires an active Garmin Golf membership.

2Included tracking stickers required.

