Epson Unveils New Expression Photo Printer For Creatives And Families

New Expression Photo XP-8800 All-in-One Solution Delivers Fast Photo Printing and Lab-Quality Borderless Photos Up to 8.5" x 11"

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between endless to-dos, projects, events, and activities, families juggling demanding schedules require a dependable and versatile home printer. Epson today announced the Expression® Photo XP-8800 wireless color all-in-one printer designed to help creatives and families tackle projects and express creativity to the fullest. Perfect for printing family photos, greeting cards, art projects, and more, the all-in-one solution produces lab-quality borderless prints up to 8.5" x 11" and vibrant 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 10 seconds,1 all from the convenience of the home.

Epson launches the Expression Photo XP-8800 printer, delivering lab-quality prints from the convenience of the home.

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8800 produces vibrant, lab-quality borderless prints up to 8.5” x 11”, with wireless connectivity, versatile paper handling, and built-in scanner and copier for creating brilliant projects at home.

"The new Expression Photo XP-8800 continues our long history of helping creative minds and time-pressed families print premium quality photos from the comfort of their homes," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Featuring a 6-color ink system and built-in scanner and copier, the new all-in-one solution is designed to deliver superior photo quality and enhance productivity so fast-moving families can handle a variety of tasks with confidence."

The Expression Photo XP-8800 leverages innovative 6-color Claria® Photo HD ink to deliver amazing borderless prints up to 8.5" x 11" and 4" x 6" borderless photos with astounding detail and accuracy in as fast as 10 seconds.1 Compact and easy to use, the all-in-one printer includes a built-in scanner and copier, fits virtually anywhere, and features a large,

4.3" color touchscreen for simple navigation. The printer offers Easy Mode, so users can customize the control panel and quickly access preferred functions. In addition, with built-in wireless and compatibility with the Epson Smart Panel® app,2 the printer supports fast, convenient printing from laptops or smart devices.3

Additional features designed to help busy families tackle creative projects include:



Versatile Paper Handling

– Separate trays for plain and photo paper, plus a rear feed for specialty paper

Easy Wireless Printing

– Print from your laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet3; use Wi-Fi Direct®4 for router-free printing

Built-in Scanner and Copier

– High-resolution flatbed scanner for crisp, accurate scans and copies

Epson Smart Panel App 2

– Control your printer from your smart device and enjoy timesaving, smart setup features

Creative Print Mobile App 5

– Easily print photos and create custom cards, stationery and more Easily Adjust Photos

– Includes tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and more

Pricing and Availability

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8800 ($299) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's e-store,

. For more information, please visit

.



About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit /printspeed

2 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson ConnectTM enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit /connect

4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct® may require printer software.

5 Requires Creative Print Mobile App download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit Epson/support

