Jitterbit Enables Streamlined Business Transformation Using AI To Build, Connect And Manage Applications, Automations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI assistants for Jitterbit App Builder, API Manager and iPaaS offerings delivered via AI-infused, low-code for enterprises

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the first low-code application builder with a robust AI toolset that's designed for all stages of enterprise web and mobile app development, management and maintenance.

“While integration, orchestration and are important components of business transformation, a crucial element has been absent: AI-infused low-code application development,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner.“More than 72% of business applications aren't integrated within a typical enterprise environment, drastically slowing productivity and innovation.”

The powerful AI-infused technology will be unveiled to customers as part of Jitterbit's unified Harmony platform at the company's annual customer event Nov. 13 at County Hall on London's Southbank.

Streamline End-to-End Automation, Integration and App Development

Building on Jitterbit's AI vision introduced in June 2024 that focused on infusing AI across four key pillars - development, management, maintenance and knowledge - Jitterbit is now unveiling its next generation of AI capabilities.

“We've designed our Harmony platform with a range of advanced AI tools - including generative and agentic AI technology - to truly change the traditional approach to end-to-end automation, integration and app development,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary.“We've tested and integrated the most powerful AI tools so enterprises and transformative organizations don't have to.”

Combined with Harmony's low-code capabilities, the new capabilities will redefine how enterprises build, manage, and scale web and mobile applications with AI, then use AI to build powerful APIs into those applications.



Create app UI from sketches with App Builder AI Assistant: Create a unique, customized user interface (UI) by simply uploading an image file to guide the AI on the desired look and feel of the AI-built application. AI analyzes the image and generates a tailored UI based on the design, streamlining customization.



Modify existing applications with App Builder AI Assistant : Use AI assistants to suggest improvements based on common patterns, optimize underlying data models, and implement best practices to allow for faster iterations, better performance and scalability.



Build custom APIs with API Manager AI Assistant: Build an API using AI, pushing the boundaries of API management and integration. Using an integrated AI chatbot, users can create APIs with unprecedented efficiency and ease, significantly reducing development time and increasing productivity.



Create integration workflows with iPaaS AI Assistant: Use natural-language processing to generate complex integration workflows (coming soon) by describing requirements conversationally. Within Jitterbit iPaaS, leverage AI to automatically map fields between applications and data sources, transforming data seamlessly for target systems .



Self-serve across Jitterbit knowledge base with Knowledge Base AI Assistant: Remediate issues and answer questions faster using the AskJB AI bot within Jitterbit Documentation.

Create and manage intelligent agents with Harmony: Automate and orchestrate complex workflows and business processes with custom AI agents. Users will be able to leverage AI agents for seamless data synthesis, informed decision-making, and complex process automation, maximizing efficiency and agility.

“With our AI-infused approach, organizations can use purpose-built AI toolsets - integrated right into our Harmony platform - to scale beyond traditional automation and solve complex workflows with unprecedented speed, intelligence and cost-effectiveness,” said Conner.

The Jitterbit Harmony platform also uses a layered security approach by applying a hybrid framework based on NIST, CISA, CSA, and CERT recommendations. Jitterbit adheres to the top industry standard for physical, organization and logical security, as well as meets global compliance standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, NZISM, ISO and SOC.

Live Demos at Jitterbit London Meetup 2024

Live demonstrations of AI capabilities that build, connect, expose, manage and integrate applications will take place at the Jitterbit London Meetup 2024 customer event Nov. 13 at County Hall.

The private customer event will offer attendees a first-hand look at how AI infusion across the Harmony platform transforms business automation through low-code automation, orchestration and app development. This includes building an API with AI for API Manager, plus creating and modifying an application using AI with App Builder.

AI features in App Builder 4.0, including building an app or customizing UI, are now available to customers via an open beta, with general availability targeted for Q1 2025. Beta for the App Builder AI Assistant (to modify apps) and the Knowledge Base AI Assistant are scheduled for year-end 2024. Availability of all other beta programs to be announced at a later date.

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Laura Hunter

Head of Communications

Jitterbit

...

310-344-6426