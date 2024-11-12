Truly Insightful: Gautam Adani Hosts Envoys From EU, Belgium, Denmark And Germany

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday, said it was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the European Union (EU), Belgium, Denmark, and Germany, who visited the world's largest (RE) park in Khavda, Gujarat, and the country's largest hub in Mundra.

Gautam Adani said the discussions with the envoys focused on strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem.

"It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office. I deeply appreciate their visit to the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X.

Gautam Adani further stated that the discussions were "truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem".

"At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India," Gautam Adani mentioned.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) reported 20 per cent EBITDA growth at Rs 4,518 crore in the first half of FY25, as cash profit surged by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,640 crore. It recently operationalised the first 250 MW wind capacity at the world's largest 30,000 MW (30 GW) renewable energy plant at Khavda, and is well on track to achieve its 2030 RE capacity target of 50 GW, including at least 5 GW of energy storage.

On the other hand, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a 42 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in the first half of this fiscal (H1 FY25), compared to Rs 3,881 crore in the same period last fiscal (H1 FY24).

"Mundra Port's remarkable milestone of crossing 100 MMT in 181 days and our cargo volume trajectory reaffirm our confidence in delivering our FY25 cargo guidance and hitting the upper end of our EBITDA guidance for the year," said the company.