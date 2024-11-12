Former Mauritian PM’s opposition coalition emerges victorious in parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) The Alliance of Change, an opposition coalition led by former Mauritian Prime Navinchandra Ramgoolam, emerged victorious in the parliamentary held on Sunday. The final results, announced on Monday night, revealed a landslide win for the opposition, which secured 60 of the 62 seats up for election. In contrast, the ruling People's Alliance, headed by outgoing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, failed to win any seats in the National Assembly.



Mauritius has a unicameral parliament with a total of 70 seats, 62 of which are directly elected by voters, while the remaining eight seats are appointed. Despite the final election results being released late on Monday, Jugnauth had already conceded defeat earlier in the day, acknowledging the loss of his alliance well before the final tally was made public.



Navinchandra Ramgoolam, now 77, is the son of the late Sivosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister of Mauritius. Ramgoolam’s political career has been a long and distinguished one. He assumed the leadership of the Mauritius Labour Party in June 1991 and was elected as a member of Parliament later that year. He has served as Prime Minister on two occasions, first from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014, making him a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.



With this significant victory, the Alliance of Change has gained a commanding majority in the National Assembly, signaling a potential shift in Mauritius's political direction under the leadership of Ramgoolam, who returns to power after a decade-long absence.

