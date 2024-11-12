EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor puts Seukendorf solar park into operation and expands own park portfolio

Energiekontor puts Seukendorf solar park into operation and expands own park portfolio Bremen, 12 November 2024 - Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has commissioned the Seukendorf solar park, which was completed a few days ago, thus expanding its steadily growing proprietary park portfolio.











The Seukendorf solar park was built in the district of Fürth in Bavaria and successfully commissioned at the beginning of November 2024. With a total nominal output of around 12 megawatt peak, the average expected annual yield of the solar park is around 13.6 million kilowatt hours – enough to supply more than 3,800 average households in Germany with renewable electricity and save around 9,400 tonnes of CO2 per year. The solar park has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) and, as part of Energiekontor's own portfolio, will start to contribute to the electricity generation income of the power generation segment in the Group's own wind and solar parks. This increases the total generation capacity of Energiekontor's own park portfolio to around 395 megawatts, spread over 37 wind parks and two solar parks. For Energiekontor's power generation segment, four further solar parks with a total generation capacity of around 180 megawatt peak are currently under construction, as well as three wind parks totalling around 42 megawatts, which will increase the proprietary park portfolio to more than 610 megawatts in future. All projects have either been awarded a contract in the Federal Network Agency's EEG tender or have attractive PPAs. The next planned projects are the completion and commissioning of the two solar parks Letschin in the district of Märkisch-Oderland in Brandenburg and Königsfeld in the Black Forest in Baden-Württemberg in the first quarter of 2025, with a total nominal capacity of around 65 megawatt peak. “The commissioning of the Seukendorf solar park marks another important success for our sustainable growth strategy. The expansion and increasing technological diversification of our own parks strengthen the security and financial stability of our business model. On the one hand, we can better balance out meteorological fluctuations by using both technologies and better compensate for their impact on sales development. On the other hand, by expanding our power generation segment and the associated sale of the electricity we generate ourselves, we are increasing the proportion of our annually recurring income”, explains Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. About Energiekontor AG For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of almost 400 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 220 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 160 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of about 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

