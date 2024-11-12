Deputy Prime Minister Receives UK Special Envoy
Date
11/12/2024 4:00:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with United Kingdom's Special Envoy, H E General Gwyn Jenkins, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently on a visit to the country. The meeting discussed topics of shared interest, the cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance them. President of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Brig. Gen. Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, alongside senior officials and commanders from the two sides attended the meeting.
MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108875117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.