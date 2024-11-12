Deputy Prime Minister Receives UK Special Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with United Kingdom's Special Envoy, H E General Gwyn Jenkins, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently on a visit to the country. The meeting discussed topics of shared interest, the cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance them. President of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Brig. Gen. Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, alongside senior officials and commanders from the two sides attended the meeting.