The 10Th Silk Road International Arts Festival Has Come To An End, But...

On November 10, the 10th Silk Road International Arts Festival, hosted by the

Shaanxi Provincial People's and organized by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, and the Shaanxi Provincial Administration of and TV, concluded with a grand finale. After 10 years of development, this festival has evolved into a celebrated for high-caliber art and performances, bringing world-class cultural experiences to a broad audience.

The festival has been instrumental in advancing deep cultural exchanges and building closer connections among people along the Belt and Road Initiative. Moving forward, Shaanxi aims to bolster the festival's inclusiveness by inviting outstanding works from more Belt and Road countries to explore innovative operation models, and attract social capital to improve the quality and global appeal of the festival. This vision seeks to elevate the festival as an global stage where artists worldwide can connect, collaborate, and inspire one another.

The closing concert, Echoing the Silk Road: a Musical Journey-Silk Road Chorus Concert", epitomized this spirit by gathering choral groups from across the Silk Road to perform a repertoire in unity. Through scenic performances and traditional instruments, the artists celebrated the timeless charm of Silk Road culture, highlighting the region's rich legacy and cross-cultural resonance.

artists from 113 different countries participated in its 8 distinct segments, which included opening and closing ceremonies, premier play showcases, an International Children's Theater Week, intangible cultural

heritage exhibitions, choral concerts, a Silk Road Carnival, an international art invitational, and a series of micro-dramas.

Among these countries were Russia, the US, UK, France, Turkey, Serbia, and Thailand. Over 1,200 artists took the stage, performing 34 outstanding dramas, 1,300 visual art pieces, and over 80 diverse cultural events. The impressive lineup drew both high public participation and widespread media attention, demonstrating the festival's success in providing a memorable cultural experience to the public.

