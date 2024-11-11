Russian Artillery Spotter Detained In Sumy Region SBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an agent of Russia's FSB (Federal Security Service) in Sumy region who attempted to gather and transmit the locations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the border areas.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the SBU press center .

According to case details, the suspect is a 50-year-old local resident. He was recruited by the FSB through an old acquaintance who is currently fighting against Ukraine as part of Russian armed formations.

The agent was tasked with identifying coordinates of fortifications, artillery positions, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defending the border with Russia.

If he had succeeded in relaying the coordinates, Russian forces were planning to launch airstrikes, including missile and Shahed kamikaze drone attacks, on these targets.

The SBU's counterintelligence units acted proactively, detaining the traitor in the border area of Shostka district.

During the arrest, the suspect's mobile phone was confiscated, which he had planned to use to send voice message reports to the FSB.

The SBU has officially charged him under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The detainee is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Volyn region, the SBU counterintelligence recently detained a serviceman of the local territorial recruitment center's security unit. He was preparing a series of Russian airstrikes on locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, SBU, and National Police.