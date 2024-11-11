Primo Brands To Participate In A Virtual Webinar At The J.P. Morgan Opportunities Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB ) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company") today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Robbert Rietbroek, Chief Officer, David Hass, and Chairman of the Board, Dean Metropoulos, will participate in an webinar at the Opportunities Forum with analyst, Andrea Texiera, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The presentation, which will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast through the investor relations section of Primo Brands' website at href="" rel="nofollow" primobrand and will be archived for replay following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Primo Brands uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in every state and Canada.

Primo Brands has an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, sustainably sourced and conveniently packaged branded beverages distributed across more than 150,000 retail outlets, including established billion-dollar brands, Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash® and AC+ION®. These brands are sold directly across retail channels, including mass food, convenience, natural, drug, wholesale, distributors and home improvement, as well as food service accounts in North America. The Company also has extensive direct-to-consumer offerings with its industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases across its Water Direct, Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Brands delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to home and business consumers. Through its Water Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Water Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands sources from numerous springs and manages water resources for long-term sustainability, helping to protect more than 27,000 acres of watershed and wetlands area owned by the Company for preservation and to help assure a steady supply of clean, safe drinking water. The Company is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. We believe in fostering a respectful culture that values our associates and key stakeholders, and we are deeply invested in quality hydration, our communities and the sustainability of our packaging and water sources for generations to come. Primo Brands will continue Primo Water and BlueTriton's strong support for American communities during natural disasters, in dealing with local and regional hydration quality issues and in connection with many other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 11,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, FL, and Stamford, CT, and has more than 50 production facilities and more than 200 depots for efficient delivery to customers and consumers across North America.

