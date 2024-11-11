Zillow Group To Present At RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media And Telecommunications Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, (Nasdaq: Z ) (Nasdaq:

ZG ), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, today announced Zillow Group will present at this year's RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, and Telecommunications Conference. CEO Jeremy Wacksman and CFO Jeremy Hofmann will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT.



Live and recorded versions of the webcast will both be available under the Events & Presentations section on Zillow Group's Investor Relations website .

