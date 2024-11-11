Gold Declines As Strong Dollar And Fed Policy Impact Demand Outlook

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Fadi Al Kurdi founder CEO FFA Kings.

Gold experienced a second consecutive decline in reaction to a strong sentiment surrounding the U.S. dollar. Anticipation of expansionary policies from Donald has kept the dollar near a four-month peak, weighing on the precious metal. With the greenback strengthening, gold could remain under pressure.

This week, market participants' attention shifts to U.S. inflation data and upcoming Reserve speeches, notably remarks from Fed Chair Powell. These events could be critical in assessing the trajectory of interest rates, particularly with expectations surrounding Trump's second term. Changes in the interest rate outlook could impact gold demand, leading to near-term volatility.

There is also growing speculation that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious approach to rate cuts in response to Trump's proposed policies, which include increased tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation. In the medium to long term, however, gold could remain well-positioned as a safe-haven asset, given the potential uncertainties arising from trade tensions and geopolitical tensions.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.