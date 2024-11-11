Transport Minister, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Easing Goods, Passenger Movement At King Hussein Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Wissam Tahtamouni on Monday met with Palestinian Minister of Transport and Communications Tareq Zarab to discuss strengthening transport cooperation between Jordan and Palestine.

The meeting focused on facilitating the movement of goods and and addressing any challenges that may impede the process, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Tahtamouni reiterated Jordan's commitment to supporting Palestinian travellers and trade at the King Hussein Bridge, a crucial crossing point between the two countries, stressing the deep historical ties and strong economic and social relations between the two countries.

Zarab expressed his gratitude for Jordan's ongoing support of the Palestinian transport sector, highlighting the Kingdom's significant efforts in ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods across the border.