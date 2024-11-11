Amir Commends Saudi Arabia's Efforts In Hosting Arab-Islamic Summit To Discuss Stopping Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani praised the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to discuss avenues for stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that today he participated in the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, and highly commended the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting this vital summit to discuss avenues for stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, in addition to providing further humanitarian assistance to civilians. HH the Amir thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.