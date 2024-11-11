Trimble Expands Access To Advanced Construction Project Management Capabilities With Free Version Of Projectsight Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Increased accessibility through a no-cost option enables all contractors to take advantage of

Trimble ProjectSight with a new AI feature that supports greater and efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB ) is unveiling a free version of Trimble ProjectSight®, featuring AI and advanced tools that were previously inaccessible to many in the industry. This initiative underscores Trimble's strategy to empower contractors of all sizes with connected data and workflows. ProjectSight provides a centralized, real-time solution for managing and sharing project information, including documents and drawings. Contractors use the application to collaborate within their teams and with other contractors, architects, engineers and project owners to gain efficiency and minimize risk.

The new, free version of ProjectSight connects construction teams and simplifies project management through powerful document, drawing and field collaboration features.

Trimble is highlighting ProjectSight's new, AI-driven feature to automate tasks, save time and increase accuracy at the annual Trimble Dimensions User Conference .

Extending Advanced Collaboration Tools to Everyone

Trimble ProjectSight empowers contractors to connect construction teams by capturing, organizing and sharing critical project data, such as drawings, requests for information (RFIs), submittals and photos. Jon Fingland, vice president and general manager for Trimble construction software solutions, said, "A no-cost version of ProjectSight removes barriers to entry and presents a simple way to experience the project management benefits."

"Some contractors have viewed powerful construction management tools like ProjectSight as too expensive or complicated," explained Fingland. "We envision a future where all contractors use this type of solution to access up-to-date information, collaborate, streamline workflows and make critical business and project decisions more effectively."

Contractors can now access and install the software themselves by creating an account on the ProjectSight website .

AI Feature Ushers in a New Era of Automation

Trimble's ProjectSight AI-driven capabilities were developed in collaboration with Microsoft. Trimble integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to add automation to project management workflows, improve efficiency and accuracy, and free up construction professionals to spend more time on critical tasks rather than administrative work.

A new ProjectSight drawing import feature uses AI to read and extract critical drawing information. "The specialized drawing tool goes beyond standard optical character recognition with an engine that can read the name, revision number and content more holistically," Fingland explained. "This makes it much faster to upload, validate and publish drawing sets without re-keying information."

ProjectSight Options

The new, free version of Trimble ProjectSight provides a centralized environment to manage and share drawings, photos, specifications, submittals, punchlists and RFIs. Contractors can also create customized dashboards to view and organize upcoming document-related tasks.

Additional versions of ProjectSight - available with paid subscriptions - allow for unlimited projects and data, and provide advanced cost management, field management, workflow connectivity and integrations with Trimble Viewpoint®

VistaTM and Spectrum®

construction management software.

Trimble hardware and software solutions for architecture, engineering and construction - including ProjectSight - elevate performance, efficiency, coordination and data-driven decision making across workflows and project phases. With Trimble Construction OneTM , customers can purchase, manage and use multiple Trimble solutions cohesively. This connected construction approach enhances collaboration and visibility by linking people, processes, data and the physical and digital aspects of planning, designing and building.

About Trimble AECO

Trimble is empowering stakeholders through planning, design, construction and the entire asset lifecycle. The company's innovative and connected ecosystem of solutions improves coordination and collaboration between teams, phases and processes. Automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling teams to deliver with confidence at every turn. For more information, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" trimbl .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

