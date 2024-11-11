Veterans Day Is More Than A Day: The Mission Continues Hosts National Month Of Service Honoring Veterans Throughout November

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission Continues is proud to announce its expanded month-long Veterans Day celebration with a robust National Day of Service campaign throughout November. Veterans Month represents an opportunity for veterans and communities nationwide to serve side-by-side, honoring those who have served and continue to give back. This year's campaign brings thousands of veterans, supporters, and corporate partners together in impactful service projects that strengthen communities and uplift those who have defended our country.

Kicking off with a free "Salute to Service " benefit concert in Nashville for veterans and projects across the US on November 11, Veterans Month features three additional weeks of service projects in more than 40 cities across the country, supported by a community of "platoons" committed to tackling local challenges. Veterans and civilians alike are invited to join forces in their communities to make a difference, demonstrating that the commitment to service doesn't end on Veterans Day but continues year-round.

This year's National Day of Service campaign is made possible through the generous contributions of presenting sponsors. The presenting sponsors not only contribute funds to the campaign but also rallying employees to serve right alongside TMC veterans and volunteers at projects across the US.



BAE Systems : A global defense and security company, BAE Systems leverages technology and expertise to support veterans and their families and is dedicated to meaningful community impact through this partnership.

Navy Federal Credit Union : As the world's largest credit union, Navy Federal is committed to supporting the military community, honoring veterans' legacies, and empowering service members through various initiatives. T-Mobile : Through its commitment to support veterans and active military members, T-Mobile proudly joins this campaign, rallying employees nationwide to make an impact in communities where they live and work.

"The Mission Continues is driven by the belief that veterans are huge assets to their communities," said La Costa Moore, CEO of The Mission Continues. "This Veterans Month, we're calling on volunteers from coast to coast to join us in service. With the support of our sponsors and local platoons, we are showing that veterans' service is a lifelong commitment, and we're making meaningful change in cities nationwide."

Throughout November, The Mission Continues will lead a series of impactful projects in each of its more than 40 platoon cities, calling on communities to unite and join in service. From building community gardens and revitalizing schools to supporting underserved neighborhoods by rebuilding foodbanks and cleaning up parks, these service projects will uplift communities and underscore the ongoing spirit of service among veterans.

Join The Mission Continues this November to honor veterans and create positive change in communities nationwide. For more information on events or to find a volunteer opportunity near you, visit

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. To learn more, visit .

