Red Wing Heritage Unveils Archive-Inspired Steve Mcqueen Boot

Limited Edition Classic Moc Continues Brand's Legacy-Focused Will Your Wings Campaign

RED WING, Minn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Red Wing Heritage's recent Will Your Wings campaign, the made-in-USA footwear brand is partnering with Molly McQueen, granddaughter of iconic and "King of Cool," Steve McQueen. In partnership with Molly, Red Wing is releasing a special story about lasting legacy, timeless style and the history that's passed down with a pair of Red Wing boots. The limited edition Classic Moc, custom-made and inspired by Steve McQueen's original pair of Red Wings, will also be released on November 21.

"We're honoring him in a way that juxtaposes what he originally wore with a contemporary design," Molly says of the collaboration. The custom boot features original design elements found on Steve McQueen's own pair of Red Wing boots, including Oro Legacy Leather, Dull Gilt brass eyelets and speedhooks, and tan leather laces, as well as contemporary additions such as a black Traction Tred outsole and custom embossments with Steve's signature and '278' racing number on each boot heel. Limited quantities of the Steve McQueen Classic Moc will be available in select retail stores globally beginning November 16, and on beginning November 21.

"We're incredibly fortunate to be working with Steve McQueen's granddaughter, Molly McQueen," said Aaron Seymour-Anderson, head of brand and creative at Red Wing Shoe Company. "Telling Molly's story and creating this custom boots together is an incredible way to honor and uphold Steve's legacy."

"My grandfather had the unique ability to make everything he did look effortlessly cool. He was self-assured and confident, which is why people are still drawn to him today. The Will Your Wings campaign isn't just about passing down a pair of boots - it's about passing down a legacy," says Molly McQueen. "Just like the boots, it's about handing over something meaningful and built to last. It's about receiving a piece of history to cherish, uphold, and make your own. And that's what makes this campaign so special: it's not just about what's worn, but about what's carried forward."

The Will Your Wings campaign champions a commitment to high-quality, handcrafted product that's built to last, and promotes sustainability by giving products a fuller, longer life cycle. By encouraging customers to stitch tiny wills with "Worn By" and "Left To" fields into their boot tongues, and refreshing, re-soling and reconditioning upwards of 40,000 boots each year at its repair shop, Red Wing aims to keep its timeless boots on feet for years, even decades, to come.

To learn more about the Will Your Wings campaign, purchase a Will Your Wings tag, shop the Limited Edition Steve McQueen Classic Moc, explore archival film and imagery and participate in other campaign activations, please visit



ABOUT RED WING

Established in 1905, Red Wing is a renowned American footwear brand celebrated for its iconic footwear and leather goods. The brand's legacy is rooted in a dedication to quality American craftsmanship, traditional construction and timeless design. Through a unique combination of advanced technology and handmade craftsmanship, all Red Wing Heritage boots feature premium materials and over a century of archival inspiration stitched into each pair. To learn more, visit .

