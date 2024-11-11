(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble , an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has announced its latest integration with Box, the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform.

With Tribble leveraging Box's enterprise-grade ICM solution within its existing suite of integrations, customers can now leverage the Tribble AI Agent to access and synthesize their unstructured stored data, creating faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive agent interactions.

“Our integration with Box's leading Intelligent Content Management platform is uniquely sophisticated and allows for our shared customers to unlock a deeper understanding of their enterprise content. With the Tribble AI Agent, organizations can leverage actionable insights from previously hard-to-reach knowledge, improving data flow and contextual understanding across multiple business processes,” said Ray Shipley, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Tribble.

“Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI,” said Fred Klein, VP of Business Development at Box.“By combining Box's secure and seamless Intelligent Content Management platform with Tribble's AI-driven automation, our joint customers can transform the way organizations manage and extract value from their unstructured data, driving smarter and faster decision-making across critical business processes.”

Box's Intelligent Content Management platform enables businesses to manage all of their content seamlessly and securely in one platform. Additional benefits Tribble customers will now experience include:



Uncover greater efficiencies and cost savings, as the Tribble AI Agent connects multiple data sources and automates retrieval, delivering timely and actionable insights - without conducting various searches manually.

Ask complex questions about their content and receive highly contextual responses based on data from a company's other workforce systems.

Shorten their sales cycles, completing RFPs and proposals by automating content retrieval and response generation. Enhance team-wide collaboration and breakdown digital silos, seamlessly connecting Box's leading Content Cloud with other tools in a company's digital platform ecosystem.

“As more customers look to Tribble to uncover greater efficiencies with AI, integrating with Box's leading ICM platform as an additional component of our agent's knowledge sources will lead to more intelligent outcomes for the future,” said Sunil Rao, co-founder and CEO at Tribble.

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit .

