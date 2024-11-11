Rajasthan Speaker Visits Bali Assembly House In Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday visited Bali Assembly House and toured its various galleries and buildings in Indonesia.

Devnani also paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Chairman Deva Mad Mahayadnaya and had a detailed discussion on the election system of India and Indonesia, parliamentary system, Sanskrit language, tourism, education, employment and international trade relations, including the proceedings, working system, house management and parliamentary traditions and rules of both the assemblies.

Devnani suggested Mahayadnaya to start a yoga-meditation practice programme for members, officers and employees in the Bali Assembly.

Bali Legislative Assembly Chairman requested Devnani to make Indian investments in Bali's tourist places while Devnani also invited the Bali government to invest in various sectors in India and Rajasthan.

Devnani said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the policies of the Indian government have been successful at the international level.

He said that many countries are taking initiatives in various sectors to invest in India.“This is increasing India's reputation at the international level,” he said.

Chairman presented Garuda souvenir to Devnani to keep the memory of the Indonesia visit alive.

Devnani also saw the historical statue of Lord Vishnu and Lord Garuda in Bali and visited the historical statue of Lord Vishnu and his vehicle Lord Garuda located in Bali Island. The height of this statue of Lord Vishnu and Garuda is 122 feet. The width of the wings of Garuda is 64 feet which is made of copper and brass.