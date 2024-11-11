Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) Receives Highest Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care from Planetree

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – 11 November 2024: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has been awarded the “Planetree Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care” for the second time, confirming its global leadership in this field. The certification, which recognizes person-centered healthcare services, ranks JHAH among only 117 healthcare organizations worldwide, and among fewer than 10 in Saudi Arabia.

Planetree Gold Certification represents the highest level of recognition in person-centered care, highlighting JHAH’s commitment to providing a healthcare environment that prioritizes the preferences, values, and needs of our patients, families, staff, and broader community. This certification highlights our steadfast focus on ensuring patient comfort and engagement at every stage of the care process.

By integrating evidence-based practices, patient feedback, and collaborative care models, JHAH continues to set new standards in healthcare delivery through a comprehensive, integrated approach that aligns with Vision 2030’s goals of providing high-quality, accessible care for all. Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Michael Walsh, CEO of Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said: “Receiving Planetree Gold certification for the second time is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, patient-centered healthcare. This recognition reflects our mission to deliver healthcare that combines clinical excellence with a deep focus on the unique needs of each patient and their family. At Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, we continually strive to innovate and keep pace with advances in healthcare, ensuring the comfort and well-being of our patients is at the heart of every decision we make. This achievement also demonstrates our team’s commitment to providing an environment that not only cares for patients and their families, but also empowers and respects them, making them the center of their healthcare journey.”

The certification was awarded after a rigorous lived experience validation of person-centered care practices and culture at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, focusing on key areas such as the quality of patient-provider interactions, access to healthcare information, and the physical environment of healthcare. JHAH excelled in several areas, including effective communication between patients and healthcare providers, high levels of staff engagement, and advanced policies such as no-shows and shared medical records. These practices have contributed to a collaborative care environment where patients and their families are empowered to participate actively in decision-making.

“Planetree certification is the only award that recognizes excellence in person-centeredness across the continuum of care,” said Michael Giuliano, President of Planetree. “This gold certification signals to patients and community that JHAH is an organization where staff collaborate with patients and their families, and where patient and family comfort, empowerment, and well-being are essential components of delivering high-quality clinical care.”

JHAH’s commitment to person-centered care also extends to its focus on the well-being of healthcare professionals. Recognizing that employee engagement and empowerment are essential to delivering exceptional care, the center has worked to establish a supportive workplace culture that actively engages employees in continuous improvement efforts. This approach has contributed significantly to building a positive workplace culture that directly enhances patient outcomes and experiences.

By consistently incorporating patient and family feedback into its healthcare models, JHAH is cementing its role as a trusted leader in developing innovative and compassionate healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, the Planetree Gold certification recognizes JHAH’s continued excellence in healthcare delivery and highlights its efforts to create a healthcare environment where patients, their families and staff interact to create meaningful and impactful healthcare experiences, in line with Vision 2030 for the future of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





