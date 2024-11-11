TOTO and Al-Futtaim Contracting Host Renowned Architect Sou Fujimoto at Landmark Dubai Design Week Event

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11th November 2024: In an inspiring evening that brought together visionaries in architecture and design, TOTO, in collaboration with Al-Futtaim Contracting (AFC), hosted an exclusive talk by internationally acclaimed architect Sou Fujimoto, themed "Between Nature & Architecture," at Dubai Design Week. Bringing together over 300 industry professionals from the interior design and architectural fields, this inaugural event underscored TOTO’s and AFC’s commitment to fostering architectural thought and collaboration within Dubai's design community.

As the keynote speaker, renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, internationally recognized for his innovative designs such as the "House of Music" and the "Serpentine Gallery Pavilion”, shared his pioneering design philosophy, which harmoniously marries natural environments with architectural structures.

Supported by Gallery MA and Al-Futtaim Contracting, the event aimed to inspire, connect, and foster creativity within the region through a panel discussion, titled "Comfort in Life with Architectural Philosophy.” Delving into Japanese architectural principles and sustainable design, Sou Fujimoto was joined by industry leaders, including Mr. Khaled Samir, Head of Interior Design at SOBHA Realty; Mr. Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer at Dewan Architects & Engineers; and Sejal Patel, Design Director at Kristina Zanic Design Studio. The panel explored how architecture can harmonise nature and the human experience, while highlighting sustainability's crucial role in shaping the future of design.

Mr. Daisuke Endo, President of TOTO Asia Oceania said, “At TOTO, we believe in creating spaces that not only harmonize with nature but also elevate daily experiences through thoughtful design. This event, featuring the visionary insights of Sou Fujimoto, aligns with our dedication to fostering meaningful conversations in the architectural and design communities. We are proud to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Contracting to inspire sustainable, innovative solutions that reflect our commitment to redefining the built environment. By connecting professionals and sparking new ideas, we hope to contribute to designs that are both functional and transformative—values that we uphold in each of our products. Together, we aim to enrich the design landscape in Dubai and beyond, ensuring that every space can enhance the lives of those who inhabit it.”





As part of its 50th anniversary celebration as a "Partner of Possibilities," Al-Futtaim Contracting is showcasing TOTO at Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week from November 7th to 9th. This collaboration highlights AFC’s dedication to fostering its partners' growth and driving innovation through strategic partnerships and comprehensive end-to-end solutions. With a strong growth outlook, AFC continues to solidify its leadership in the region’s evolving economic landscape.

Murali S, Managing Director – Al-Futtaim Contracting said, “Partnering with TOTO has been a significant milestone for Al-Futtaim Contracting, not only in expanding our presence in the region but also in enhancing how we serve our clients. It’s a privilege to host this event alongside TOTO and Mr. Fujimoto, whose visionary work continues to inspire architects and designers globally. We are committed to fostering creativity and excellence in all that we do and look forward to further collaborations with exclusive partners to deliver quality and innovation to our clients and partners.”

Known for its luxury and innovation in bathroom design, TOTO is equally committed to advancing architectural dialogue through meaningful engagement with the design community. With plans to host more events in the future, TOTO is poised to deepen its collaboration with architects and designers, helping to shape the next generation of design thinking.





