Peskov Denies Phone Call Between Trump And Putin
11/11/2024 7:11:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports of a recent phone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Nastoyashchee Vremya (Current Time).
"This is completely untrue. It's pure fiction. It's simply false information," Peskov said on Monday, November 11.
According to Ukrinform, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing its own sources, reported that trump and Putin had a phone conversation on Thursday, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine. The publication claims that Kyiv was informed about the conversation and did not object to it taking place.
Later, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi denied reports that Kyiv had been informed in advance about the phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
