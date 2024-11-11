Turkey-China bonds enter new era via bilateral trips

(MENAFN) Turkey-China ties are entering new era, as joint trips among high-level leaders of both nations continues, head-of-state-level summits are organized for the upcoming years, and new collaboration opportunities in several areas are assessed by the couple of nations, ranging from politics to diplomacy and from energy to trade.



In the previous year, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir went to China in December and Energy as well as Natural Resource Minister Alparslan Bayratar conducted conferences in Beijing this May. During June, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tripped to China for formal discussions and Bayraktar paid another trip to the nation just in the previous month.



The latest trip was by Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, as he conducted high-level two-sided meetings in China and co-chaired the second summit of the Turkey-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC), the highest-level consultation mechanism among both countries, with the contribution of Chinese Vice Prime Minister Zhang Guoging.



Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared with reporters his assessments of the mutual ties among Turkey and China after he joined the BRICS Conference in Tatarstan, highlighting that China is an extremely effective nation in world politics and trade, pointing out that Turkey is going to take steps develop strategic collaboration with the nation.



Leader Erdogan said that a trip from Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Turkey is projected in the upcoming future, further noting that the trips are going to be bilateral, since Erdogan plans to pay a return trip to Beijing.

MENAFN11112024000045016755ID1108871787