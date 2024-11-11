Biden's invitation to Trump continues tradition Trump rejected in 2020

(MENAFN) Donald will make a brief return to the White House before officially coming back on Inauguration Day, at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Biden had aimed to defeat his predecessor once more and remain in the White House for another four years.



This could lead to an uncomfortable meeting, especially considering that after Biden defeated Trump in 2020, Trump did not extend a similar White House invitation to Biden. In fact, Trump left Washington ahead of the Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration, becoming the first president to do so since Andrew Johnson skipped Ulysses S. Grant's swearing-in in 1869.



Biden also holds the rare distinction of having defeated Trump in one election and then running against him again for around 15 months during this year's campaign. As he pursued reelection, Biden repeatedly labeled Trump a threat to democracy and the nation's fundamental values. However, Biden dropped out of the race in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who launched her own campaign but was defeated on Election Day.



When the two meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, it will be the first time since 1992 that an outgoing president meets with an incoming one he contested in a campaign.



At that time, Republican President George H.W. Bush sat down with Democrat and President-elect Bill Clinton about two weeks after their Election Day showdown.



Bush and Clinton discussed policy before heading to the Roosevelt Room to meet with their transition teams. Clinton later described the meeting as "terrific" and praised Bush for being "very helpful."



Over the years, these handoff meetings between outgoing presidents and their successors have ranged from cordial to tense, with varying dynamics in each instance.

