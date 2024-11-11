Alexander Isak Is This Generation’S Thierry Henry, Feels Theo Walcott

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Thierry Henry is one of the best forwards in history. The French striker, who is also Arsenal's highest ever goalscorer, scored 228 goals and provided 98 assists during his time with the Gunners.

Former Arsenal winger, Theo Walcott has highly praised Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and called him 'this generation's Thierry Henry.'

"The ability to rotate positions and occupy every role in a frontline is part of what makes him a constant threat. As a player he is something pretty unique in the Premier League right now, and for me he is the closest thing we have seen to another Thierry Henry.

"Henry started out wide, so he knew that role very well, and Isak's pace and strength means he is excellent in those areas too. But where Henry was not particularly great was with his back to goal, or heading the ball, and Isak can head it - the perfect example of that was his winning goal against Arsenal last week.

"I would say he is this generation's Henry, but with extra attributes in the air. That's who I would compare him to from my era,” said Walcott to BBC Sport.

The Swedish striker joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for a whopping price of 63 million pounds and has scored 40 goals in 78 games for the Toons including four in the team's last four outings.

The 25-year old is contracted until 2028 with the Toons but a player of his caliber has raised eyeballs across the globe. Walcott went on to claim he would be the perfect profile for Arsenal and is likely to leave Eddie Howe's side.

"When you talk about the mould for the ultimate build of a perfect striker, Isak has got all of those elements. I am not saying he is perfect yet, but he has got all the attributes he needs to become perfect. Whether that will happen at Newcastle, I don't know. But they need to tie him down pretty quickly otherwise they are going to lose him.

"Isak is the sort of player Arsenal genuinely need, but you would say everyone needs a player like him in their team right now, even Liverpool, and it is not just Premier League teams who will be trying to get hold of him either,” he added.