Lula Finally Meets Milei: South American Giants Face Off At G20 In Rio

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro is poised to be a significant event on the global stage. The meeting, scheduled for November 18-19, will bring together heads of state from the world's major economies.



This year's summit carries extra weight due to recent shifts and ongoing global challenges. American President Joe Biden's participation is a key focus of the summit.



Biden arrives weakened after his party's recent election defeat. However, he aims to solidify his legacy and provide direction for the Party's future.



His presence is largely symbolic, as he seeks to demonstrate the Democrats' distinct international agenda. The summit's outcomes may face uncertainty due to the upcoming change in U.S. leadership.



President-elect Donald Trump is unlikely to continue Biden 's G20 commitments. This includes potential withdrawal from initiatives like the Global Alliance Against Hunger, which Biden had agreed to join.







While American influence recalibrates, European and Asian powers are trying to fill the diplomatic space, with EU leaders taking prominent roles at the summit.



This includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other high-ranking EU officials. Their attendance signals the EU's growing importance as a partner for Brazil on issues like environmental protection and digital regulation.

G20 Summit in Brasília

China's President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 and meet with Brazilian President Lula in Brasília. This marks Xi's first visit to Brazil since Lula's return to office.



Other BRICS leaders, including South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and India's Narendra Modi, will also attend. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be absent, represented instead by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



A notable meeting will occur between Lula and Argentina's President Javier Milei. This first encounter between the leaders of South America's largest economies is highly anticipated.



Milei's participation may provide a voice for right-wing populism at the G20. The summit will also welcome 19 additional nations as guests.



These include countries from various regions, expanding the dialogue beyond the core G20 members. Fifteen international organizations, such as the IMF and UN, will also participate.



The G20 summit serves as a platform for both formal discussions and informal bilateral meetings. Leaders often use this opportunity for candid conversations on pressing global issues.



This year, the recent U.S. election results are likely to be a hot topic in these side discussions. As the world's attention turns to this gathering, the outcomes of the G20 summit could influence international cooperation.



These results may also shape policy directions for the coming year. The meeting reflects the complex dynamics of global politics and economics in an era of shifting power balances.

