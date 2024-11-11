Arctech Skyline II: Revolutionizing The 320MW Uzbek Project With Swift Shipment And Innovative Solar Tracking Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TASHKENT,

Uzbekistan, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, announced that it has started the shipment of its signature 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II for the 320MW photovoltaic project in Buka, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This shipment has been initiated within only half a month following the project's signing, demonstrating Arctech's excellence in the chain. Furthermore, the utilization of SkyLine II for this project highlights its advanced features that have garnered high praise from clients.

The first batch of SkyLine II shipped to the 320MW project in Uzbekistan

Continue Reading

The project is located in Buka, where it faces severe weather conditions including strong winds and heavy snowfall, presenting significant challenges to the installation and operation of the project. However, Arctech's pioneering synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables horizontal stowing during high wind events, reducing wind pressures on solar panels while leading to up to 2% more energy yield per year.

Considering the heavy snowfall in the region, SkyLine II has been designed with a special snow strategy. This innovative feature facilitates efficient removal of accumulated snow from the panels to one side, ensuring uninterrupted operation of power stations during snowy periods while eliminating the need for manual snow removal. Ultimately, this enhancement optimizes power generation while protecting solar modules from excessive weight caused by snow.

Relying on its efficient global supply chain and local service team, Arctech promptly responded to ensure the smooth progress of the project. Faced with the urgent deadline for the first batch of deliveries, its comprehensive service team swiftly coordinated production and logistics while maintaining effective communication with clients to ensure timely shipment, thereby earning high commendation from customers.

After completion, the project will generate an annual power output of 572,502MWh, resulting in an annual saving of approximately 163,000 tons of standard coal and a reduction of about 45 tons of SO2 emissions and about 448,000 tons of CO2 emissions, effectively alleviating the current power supply shortage in Tashkent and contributing to Uzbekistan's transition towards green energy.

The Arctech team has successfully amassed a robust portfolio of over 2.3GW in Uzbekistan to date. Moving forward, Arctech is dedicated to further contributing to the energy transition in Uzbekistan and beyond through its advanced solar tracking and racking solutions.

SOURCE Arctech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED