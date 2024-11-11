Lusail Stars Light Up LIC Ahead Of F1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Regional and international content creators took to the track yesterday at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) for an exclusive Fast Lap Challenge, building excitement for the upcoming Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

The Lusail stars welcomed prominent influencers from across the globe to test their skills on one of Formula 1's most challenging circuits, ahead of the highly anticipated race weekend from November 29 to December 1.

From the United Kingdom, entertainment creator WillNE (@willne) and Formula 1 specialist Aarav Amin (@_aarava) of Team Quadrant brought their racing enthusiasm to Lusail.

The Middle East was strongly represented by award-winning Saudi race car driver Abdulaziz Alfudhaily (@saudistig), automotive expert Ahmed Mansour (@ahmed), Qatari TV presenter Asma Alhamadi (@asmaal7amadi), Qatar-based travel creator Anas Abouqamer (@tripleofqatar), automotive specialist Khaled Al Remithi (@thekhaledtr), and Kuwaiti travel and photography creator Yousef Alseddeeqi (@yalseddeeqi).

“It is a pleasure to welcome these talented creators to the home of motorsport in Qatar. Their excitement and diversity help us showcase the unique features of our world-class facility,” said Fatima Al Qaedi, Marketing and Communications Manager at Lusail International Circuit.

“This activation perfectly captures the spirit of our 'Where Hearts are Racing' campaign as we count down to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024. The enthusiasm shown by our guests today reflects the growing passion for motorsport in Qatar and the region as a whole.”

The Fast Lap Challenge is made possible through Q Auto's support by providing three Audi sports cars, as they are the event supporter for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

For exclusive behind-the-scenes content and highlights from the event, follow Lusail International Circuit on social media.