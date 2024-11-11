Unemployment rate in Türkiye remains unchanged at 8.6 percent in September

(MENAFN) Türkiye's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.6 percent in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). This figure indicates that there was no significant shift in the overall jobless rate from the previous month. However, the number of unemployed individuals increased by 35,000 from August, reaching a total of 3.1 million people in September. Despite the stable unemployment rate, this slight increase in the jobless count reflects ongoing challenges in the market, with many individuals continuing to face difficulty finding employment.



The unemployment rate also showed some gender-specific trends. For men, the unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points, falling to 6.7 percent in September compared to 7 percent in August. In contrast, the unemployment rate for women rose by 0.7 percentage points, climbing to 12.3 percent. This uptick for women highlights the ongoing gender disparities in Türkiye's labor market, where women continue to face higher unemployment rates compared to men. The data points to structural challenges that still need addressing to achieve greater gender equity in employment opportunities.



In terms of workforce engagement, the labor force participation rate saw a modest increase, rising to 54.4 percent in September, up from 54.2 percent in August. This suggests that a slightly larger proportion of the working-age population was actively seeking or engaged in work during this period. Alongside this, the employment rate also saw a slight improvement, rising by 0.1 percentage points to reach 49.7 percent. This indicates that, out of Türkiye's working-age population, 32.8 million people were employed, showing a small but positive trend in employment despite the increase in unemployment.



Youth unemployment, which refers to individuals aged 15 to 24, experienced a slight rise of 0.3 percentage points, reaching 17.1 percent in September. This marks a concerning trend, as youth unemployment is often seen as a key indicator of the health of an economy’s labor market. The unemployment rate for young men stood at 13.5 percent, while for young women, it was considerably higher at 24 percent. This significant gap between male and female youth unemployment highlights the ongoing challenges faced by young women in entering the workforce and the need for targeted policies to address these disparities.

