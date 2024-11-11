TN To Detect Land Encroachments Using AI, Pilot Study In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu is set to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based application to detect land and property encroachments across the state, starting with a pilot programme in Coimbatore.

Following the pilot study, the software will be customised for deployment across other urban local bodies to detect encroachments.

The state's Town Planning Department has invited consultants to develop the AI-powered software and application.

Consultants have been instructed to roll out the application within six months, after which it will operate for 12 months on a trial basis.

Upon completion, the Department of Town Planning will take over the operation and maintenance of the platform. According to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the software platform and database will be developed using advanced technologies, including satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and data science.

This AI-based platform will facilitate the automatic detection of encroachments, supported by a database of plot boundaries, existing building footprints, and related information.

The platform will obtain data from city master plans, detailed development plans, and local body records of building and layout approvals for both planned and unplanned areas.

Using this data, the AI system will track progressive changes in land use on both government and private properties, alerting officials to land-use changes, unauthorised constructions, and encroachments.

The application will also monitor green cover across different regions, aiding in the tracking of deforestation and urban expansion.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu town planning department while speaking to IANS on conditions of anonymity said, "The AI-driven study on encroachments is a huge move which will help detect all encroachments. The green cover will also be on an increase by this technology-driven detection of encroachments.”