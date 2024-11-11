Bengal By-Polls: TMC Leader Writes To ECI Seeking Intervention On Crucial Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS): Senior Trinamool (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, seeking the latter's intervention on issues pertaining to upcoming by-elections for 6 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The first issue, as per the letter, is the alleged illegal activity by the central armed forces (CAPF) personnel.

"We reported that the CAPF personnel, operating without the mandated presence of state police, were allegedly entering private residences to intimidate voters and influence them in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the letter read.

The second issue is the alleged derogatory speech by BJP state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State (MoS) Sukanta Majumdar.

O'Brien's in the letter claims that Majumdar, during an election rally in poll- bound Taldangra constituency in Bankura district, made derogatory statements against the state police and insulted the emblem of India.

"Those issues, which directly undermine the sanctity of the electoral process, require urgent intervention. Despite the gravity of situation, the commission has failed to take immediate connective action or issue clear directives to BJP and its leaders and CAPF to desist from such unlawful and deformity conduct," the letter read.

In the letter, O'Brien also expressed concern over Commission's decision to grant a delegation of Trinamool Congress an appointment at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, which is just 90 minutes before the campaigning period concludes.

"This effectively nuggets the purpose of raising these concerns, as no substantive action can be taken during this critical window," the letter read.

In the letter, O'Brien also questions poll panel's 'delayed' response and raises questions about its role as a neutral arbiter in the electoral process.

"It appears that these dealers served to benefit BJP, thereby compromising the fairness of the elections and eroding public confidence in the impartiality of democratic institutions. The sanctity of the electoral process is paramount and the commission must act decisively to restore public trust," the letter read.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh termed this as TMC's move to deflect attention from its misuse of state machinery.

"The reality of West Bengal is that Trinamool Congress cannot be in any election without the use of muscle power and poll- related malpractices," Ghosh said.

