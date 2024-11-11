Sudha Murty Advocates Travelling Economy As Narayana Murthy Discusses Hiring Chartered Flight On Kapil Sharma Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Interesting snippets of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty's interview from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the scenes, Sudha Murty shared how her air preference as in complete contrast with her husband.



While speaking at the Kapil Sharma Show, streaming on Netflix, Sudha Murty advocated for travelling in class despite his husband Narayana Murthy's requests to travel in business.



“I spend all money on philanthropy. He'll tell me to buy business class tickets, but I say, 'Why? I will reach the same destination, at the same time with an economy ticket too.” Sudha Murty said at the show while emphasising that people should spend only on things which they require.

(More to come)