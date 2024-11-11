Woman, Her Two Children Charred To Death In Fire At House In J & K's Kishtwar
Date
11/11/2024 12:07:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A woman and her two children were charred to death when their house was gutted in a fire in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday, Police said.
The deceased were identified as Nazia Begum, her daughter Amina and her son Rizwan, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to police, Khursheed Ahmad's house in Badhat-Jashar village of Drabshalla caught fire around 4.30 am, trapping his wife and two children inside. They were asleep and could not escape in time.
ADVERTISEMENT
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway, police said.
Meanwhile, a fire also damaged a Gujjar Bakerwal boys hostel in Chatroo in Kishtwar district late Sunday night. No casualties were reported, they added.
Read Also
Three Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In South Kashmir's Kulgam
12 Old Quarters Gutted In Fire In Jammu Outskirts
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11112024000215011059ID1108870796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.