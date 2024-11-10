Global IT Consulting Market Set For 12.7% Growth, Reaching $183.99 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IT Consulting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The IT consulting market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $104.88 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $114.01 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Key drivers for this growth include globalization, heightened cybersecurity challenges, evolving regulatory requirements, the modernization of legacy systems, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

How Big Is the Global IT Consulting Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The IT consulting market is anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years, projected to reach $183.99 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth outlook is driven by a greater emphasis on sustainability, the rise of remote work and collaborative solutions, the integration of AI and automation, advancements in data governance and privacy, and the adoption of agile, adaptive strategies.

What Is Driving the Growth of the IT Consulting Market?

The expanding e-commerce industry is set to drive future growth in the IT consulting market. E-commerce, which refers to the online buying and selling of goods and services, facilitates transactions, payments, and business-to-consumer interactions within a digital framework. The e-commerce sector leverages IT consulting to enhance digital infrastructure, streamline processes, and adopt innovative solutions, all of which improve operational efficiency and support competitiveness in a fast-evolving technological landscape.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The IT Consulting Market Share ?

Key players in the IT consulting market include Mindtree Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HP Inc., Accenture plc, The International Business Machines Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NEC Corporation, Capgemini SE, NTT Data Corporation, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, Atos SE, Boston Consulting Group Inc.,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The IT Consulting Market Size?

Leading companies in the IT consulting market are prioritizing advanced solutions like enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to enhance operational efficiency, optimize processes, and strengthen their competitive position. ERP solutions are comprehensive software systems that integrate and manage essential business functions, such as accounting, inventory management, human resources, and other core processes, within an organization.

How Is the Global IT Consulting Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Operations Consulting, Security Consulting, Strategy Consulting

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

3) By Application: Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the IT Consulting Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the IT Consulting Market?

IT consulting involves advisory services that assist businesses in assessing various technical initiatives and aligning these strategies with their business or operational plans. These services encompass strategic, architectural, operational, and implementation planning to support clients in their IT efforts.

The IT Consulting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global IT Consulting Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The IT Consulting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into IT consulting market size, IT consulting market drivers and trends, IT consulting competitors' revenues, and IT consulting market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

