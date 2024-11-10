(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intermediate Bulk Container Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast To Reach $5.24 Billion By 2028 With 10.0% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The intermediate bulk container market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $3.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to demand from emerging economies, market consolidation and competition, advancements in material science, optimization of logistics, and expansion in the chemical industry.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

The intermediate bulk container market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $5.24 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to result from the rising demand for efficient logistics, an increasing emphasis on sustainability, expansion in the chemical and petrochemical industries, growth in global trade, and a shift in consumer preferences.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

The expanding chemical industry is likely to drive the growth of the intermediate bulk container market in the future. This industry encompasses the large-scale production and processing of chemicals, including the manufacturing of various industrial and consumer goods. Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are utilized in the chemical industry for the safe and efficient storage and transportation of liquid and granular substances, ensuring secure handling and reducing environmental risks.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

Key players in the intermediate bulk container market include Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith plc, Mondi plc, Greif Flexible Products and Services, Brambles Limited, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Myers Industries Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., BWAY Corporation, LC Packaging International BV, Bulk Lift International LLC, Nefab Group, Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., Brown Machine LLC, Schuetz Container System Inc., Snyder Industries Inc., Plymouth Industries LLC, CorrPak Bulk Packaging systems LLC, Global-Pak LLC, System Schafer Werke Gmbh, Thermoflex LLC, Arlington Packaging Limited, Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

Leading companies in the intermediate bulk container market are embracing a strategic partnerships approach to offer comprehensive and innovative packaging solutions. These partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmented?

1)By Type: Rigid IBC, Flexible IBC

2)By Grade: Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade

3)By Material: Plastic, Metal

4)By End-user: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Intermediate Bulk Container Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

An intermediate bulk container (IBC) is a pallet-mounted, industrial-grade reusable container designed for storing and transporting bulk liquids, pastes, and solids. It is termed "intermediate" because its size falls between that of a drum and a tank. The outer container is typically constructed from galvanized tubular steel or iron, while the inner containers are commonly made from plastic materials like polyethylene or high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

The Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into intermediate bulk container market size, intermediate bulk container market drivers and trends, intermediate bulk container competitors' revenues, and intermediate bulk container market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

