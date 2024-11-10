Global Inland Water Transport Market Forecast To Reach $28.24 Billion By 2028 With 6.5% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inland Water Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inland water transport market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $20.51 billion in 2023 to an expected $21.92 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as agricultural transport, bulk cargo movement, infrastructure development, environmental benefits, trade and commerce, and industrialization.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Inland Water Transport Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The inland water transport market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $28.24 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the adoption of sustainable practices, the development of inland ports, advancements in tourism, river restoration projects, economic growth in riverine regions, and effective water resource management.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Inland Water Transport Market:

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Inland Water Transport Market?

The rising industrial production index is expected to drive growth in the inland water transport market in the future. The industrial production index (IPI) is a statistical measure that quantifies the volume of goods and services produced in a country over a specific timeframe. It can be utilized to assess the performance of the inland water transport sector by comparing its IPI to that of the overall industrial sector.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Inland Water Transport Market?

Key players in the inland water transport market include Deutsche Post AG, AP Moller - Maersk A/S, CMA CGM Group, Carnival Corporation, Nippon Yusen, Hyundai Merchant Marine America, Kirby Inland Marine, Ingram Marine Group, Groupe Beneteau, Bayliner Boats, American Commercial Lines LLC, Rhenus Group, Florida Marine Transporters, Alnmaritec Ltd., ACBL Transportation Services, Marquette Transportation Company, Canal Barge Company, Blessey Marine Services, Seacor Holdings Inc., G&H Towing Company, European Cruise Service, Main Iron Works LLC,

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Inland Water Transport Market?

How Is the Global Inland Water Transport Market Segmented?

1. By Type: Inland Water Freight Transport, Inland Water Passenger Transport

Geographical Analysis: Western Europe Emerges as the Inland Water Transport Market Leader

Western Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Inland Water Transport Market?

Inland water transportation is a mode of transport that operates on bodies of water, excluding the sea, where vessels with a carrying capacity of at least 50 tons can navigate when fully loaded. This mode facilitates the movement of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, and intracoastal waterways.

The Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Inland Water Transport Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into inland water transport market size , inland water transport market drivers and trends, inland water transport competitors' revenues, and inland water transport market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

