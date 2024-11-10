A Yacht Caught Fire And Sank In The Waters Off The Amador Resort Marina Sunday Morning November 10, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Fire Department

confirmed that a boat sank Sunday morning, November 10, 2024, in the Amador sector, after being consumed by a fire.

Angel Delgado, from the Fire Department, reported that the boat was a yacht that caught fire in the Flamenco marina and that the emergency was attended to by personnel from the Balboa and Plaza Amador stations.

“The boat was moved out of the marina and sank due to the flames. Investigation personnel from the Maritime Authority, the Fire Department and the National Aeronaval Service arrived at the scene,” Delgado said.

He said that efforts are being made to refloat the hull of the vessel for investigations into the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

For its part, the Panama Maritime Authority reported that the ship caught fire in the anchorage area of ​​the Fuerte Amador Resort Marina, around 8:20 am Sunday.

In a statement, the entity reported that the Condor I yacht has current documentation and will be moved to a safe area where the entry or exit of other vessels will not be affected.

In addition, the Maritime Affairs Investigation Department is currently gathering all evidence to determine the possible causes of the incident.

