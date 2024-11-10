Tottenham Inconsistency 'Unacceptable' For Postecoglou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ange Postecoglou said it is his responsibility to solve Tottenham's inconsistency after slumping to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich on Sunday.

Victory would have taken Spurs into the top four but instead they slipped to 10th after failing to recover from another slow start at home.

Ipswich celebrated their first win in 22 years thanks to first-half goals from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap.

Rodrigo Bentancur pulled a goal back in a second-half rally from Spurs, but it was too little, too late.

Tottenham have now fallen behind in 13 of their 15 Premier League games at home in 2024.

"It was hugely disappointing and, from my perspective, unacceptable, because we started the game nowhere near the levels we needed to be," said Postecoglou.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. In the second half, we had the ascendancy and enough opportunities to get the job done, but we didn't do enough with it."

Defeat continued a rollercoaster second season in charge for the former Australia manager.

A run of one win from their opening four games was followed by five consecutive victories, including an impressive 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Postecoglou's men have since scored impressive home wins over West Ham, Manchester City and Aston Villa, but have also lost their past three away games.

"It's my responsibility, I've got to fix it," added Postecoglou.

"We've been inconsistent this year, fair to say, we shouldn't be that inconsistent, and when you are, that responsibility lies with me to try to help the players overcome that."

By contrast, it was an afternoon to remember for Ipswich as they finally got their first win back in the top flight at the 11th time of asking.

Victory lifts Kieran McKenna's men, who had drawn five of their opening 10 matches, out of the relegation zone.

"So proud. It's been a long time for the club, 22 years since the supporters saw a win in the Premier League," said McKenna.

"The journey to get to here has been a big one. It feels a bit special today.

"We believe we've been improving. We've picked up five out of 10 results but were waiting for the first win to validate the work and improvements. It's a massive moment, one to cherish."