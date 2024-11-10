Jordan Allows Entry Of Nationals Of South Sudan Without Prior Approvals

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Nov 10 (IANS) Jordan's Interior announced Sunday that it would allow citizens of South Sudan to enter the country without prior approvals.

According to the ministry, citizens of South Sudan now need a passport with a validity of at least six months to to Jordan, and they can obtain an entry visa either through the electronic visa website or upon arrival at border centers.

The decision, coming after a series of meetings between Jordan's Prime Jaafar Hassan and representatives of associations and medical tourism, aims at attracting patients and tourists to visit Jordan for medical treatments, said the ministry.

It said the decision followed a previous one, allowing Libyan nationals to enter Jordan without prior approval, Xinhua news agency reported.