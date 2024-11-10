Tata Power and Noida International Airport partner for Solar and Wind Power

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 7, 2024: In a landmark move towards developing sustainable infrastructure within India’s aviation sector, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, and has entered into a strategic partnership for renewable energy integration with Noida International Airport (NIA).



Two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pertaining to wind and solar power supply were signed in New Delhi in the presence of Sanjay Banga, President- Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power; Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.; Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Ltd.; Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport; Nicolas Schenk, CDO, Noida International Airport; and other senior officials from both companies.



Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) will be at the forefront of this partnership, managing the complete renewable energy portfolio interface, and ensuring NIA’s clean energy needs are met through a comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Under this arrangement, TPTCL will supply 10.8 MW of wind power for NIA, with secured assets from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL).



TPREL will also develop, operate, and maintain a 13 MW onsite solar power capacity to contribute to the airport’s overall energy needs. Together, TPREL’s wind and solar installations will supply the airport’s sustainable power needs, underscoring Tata Power’s dedication to building sustainable airport infrastructure.



Further bolstering the airport's operational resilience, Tata Power has undertaken the development of critical dry utilities, including essential electrical infrastructure, and will provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for this infrastructure over a 25-year period to meet the airport's smart energy requirements. The agreement for the same has already been signed between Tata Power and NIA.



With a total investment of ₹550 crore (~$66 million) in solar and wind power supply, as well as the development of essential dry utilities and smart energy infrastructure, this agreement signifies Tata Power’s 25-year commitment to supplying NIA with clean energy.

This partnership highlights Tata Power's commitment to delivering sustainable and large-scale energy solutions. It also demonstrates the potential for replicating a green model across India’s rapidly expanding airport infrastructure spanning the construction of 200+ new airports in the next two decades.



Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power, said, “Tata Power is proud to partner with the Noida International Airport, to pioneer renewable energy integration. As the nation enhances its aviation infrastructure, we are leading the charge by providing innovative clean energy solutions. This collaboration will support development of Net Zero Airports, catering to millions of Indians, accelerating the country's path towards a greener future.”



The first phase of Noida International Airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.



Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said, “Partnering with Tata Power represents a major step forward in our sustainability journey. By sourcing more than half of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are taking decisive action towards a more sustainable future. This agreement reflects our long-term vision for Noida International Airport to become a leader in environmentally conscious airport operations.”



The partnership between Tata Power and Noida International Airport is a major step in establishing modern, sustainable airports capable of meeting the growing demands of India’s aviation sector. Tata Power’s approach—spanning from investment to project execution, trading facilitation, and long-term O&M services—enables customized, sustainable energy solutions that ensure reliability and efficiency at every project stage.







MENAFN10112024005232011781ID1108869796